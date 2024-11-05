Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $48,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviso Wealth Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 1,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $1,133,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $507.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.68.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.56.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

