NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $379.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,068. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $273.43 and a 1 year high of $388.03. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

