NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,278 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.74. The company had a trading volume of 904,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,731,686. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $84.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average of $80.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

