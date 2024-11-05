NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 4,090 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Hawkins worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 289.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 35.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 36.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of HWKN traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $106.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $135.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day moving average of $104.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.59 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

