NorthRock Partners LLC Has $866,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.95. The stock had a trading volume of 295,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.20 and a 52 week high of $222.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

