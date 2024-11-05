NorthRock Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $558.26. 115,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.26 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $598.39 and a 200 day moving average of $583.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,850 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.89, for a total transaction of $3,263,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at $67,611,804.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.89, for a total transaction of $3,263,656.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,611,804.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,150 shares of company stock worth $10,094,925. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

