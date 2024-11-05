NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after acquiring an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,326. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $214.06 and a 52-week high of $289.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.81 and a 200-day moving average of $270.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

