NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after buying an additional 160,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VOO stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,276. The stock has a market cap of $478.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $523.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $398.21 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

