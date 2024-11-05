NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 1,191 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.0 %

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.82. 782,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,902,515. The company has a market capitalization of $185.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.38 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.29.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

