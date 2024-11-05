North West (TSE:NWC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$53.79 and last traded at C$53.71, with a volume of 28288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

North West Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.45.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.02. North West had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 earnings per share for the current year.

North West Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

Insider Activity at North West

In related news, Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.09, for a total value of C$519,597.75. In other news, Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 9,975 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.09, for a total transaction of C$519,597.75. Also, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 4,781 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.80, for a total value of C$252,436.80. Insiders have sold 29,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,575 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

