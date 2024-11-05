North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 22,513 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

