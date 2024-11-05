North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.05% of Donaldson worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 23.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,434,000 after acquiring an additional 367,705 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 4.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,691,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,073,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 16.6% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,331,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,453,000 after purchasing an additional 190,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Donaldson by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.65. 37,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,988. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $6,189,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,456.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $6,189,744.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,456.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $314,952.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,057.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

