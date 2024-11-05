Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 132.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $255.00 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NSC opened at $247.59 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $192.53 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.14. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $294.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.16.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

