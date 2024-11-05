Node AI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $993,294.12 (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Node AI has a total market cap of $51.65 million and $993,294.12 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node AI token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Node AI has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI launched on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,016,171 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,016,170.52788775 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.54722298 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $920,572.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

