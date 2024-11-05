Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.730-1.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.6 billion.
OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $15.01.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Nintendo had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nintendo
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
