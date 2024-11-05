Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.730-1.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.6 billion.

Nintendo Price Performance

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $15.01.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Nintendo had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nintendo to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Nintendo in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

