News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Holdings Lowered by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,150,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367,144 shares during the quarter. News comprises approximately 3.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 2.14% of News worth $323,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in News in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in News by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. News Co. has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWSA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

