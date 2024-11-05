Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.110-1.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Newmark Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.11-$1.17 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NMRK. Wolfe Research raised Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Newmark Group has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

