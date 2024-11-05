Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Price

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIMO. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

SIMO opened at $52.29 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $85.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 75.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $53,676,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $6,304,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $700,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,663 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $2,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.