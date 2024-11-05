National Pension Service Purchases 74,832 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 719,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,832 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.26% of Marriott International worth $178,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $3,013,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $3,844,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.39.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $256.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.77 and a 200-day moving average of $239.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.34 and a 12-month high of $266.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

