National Pension Service Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58,674 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of Illinois Tool Works worth $150,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 26,088.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,610,000 after acquiring an additional 322,192 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 341,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,888,000 after buying an additional 241,618 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,926,000 after buying an additional 180,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,998,000 after buying an additional 133,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,334.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 121,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $263.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $227.66 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 51.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

