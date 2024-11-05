National Pension Service Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

National Pension Service raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.28% of Humana worth $106,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Humana by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 360,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.95.

NYSE:HUM opened at $255.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.03. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $527.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

