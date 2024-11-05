National Pension Service Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,687 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.29% of General Motors worth $142,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 531,228 shares of company stock worth $28,267,714. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 1.6 %

General Motors stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $54.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

