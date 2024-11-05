National Pension Service Grows Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851,269 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 232,434 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.25% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $133,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.4 %

BK opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $78.03.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

