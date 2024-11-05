National Pension Service Buys 1,081,167 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,523,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081,167 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.22% of Exxon Mobil worth $999,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $467.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

