Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Up 2.6% – Time to Buy?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 897,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,987,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NNE. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.30% of Nano Nuclear Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

