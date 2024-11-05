N-able (NABL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. N-able has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. N-able had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect N-able to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NABL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. 17,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,560. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. N-able has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

Insider Activity at N-able

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other N-able news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 322,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,972.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other N-able news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 150,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,927,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,465,346 shares in the company, valued at $18,712,468.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 322,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,972.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,240 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NABL

About N-able

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.