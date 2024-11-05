N-able (NABL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. N-able has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. N-able had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect N-able to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
N-able Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NABL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. 17,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,560. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. N-able has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.48.
Insider Activity at N-able
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NABL
About N-able
N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than N-able
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- NXP Semiconductors Nears Rock Bottom: A Buy Signal Is Expected
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- NVIDIA, Sherwin-Williams Join the Dow: What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.