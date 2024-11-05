Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Myers Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.920-1.020 EPS.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MYE opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Myers Industries from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MYE

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.