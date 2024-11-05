Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Motorcar Parts of America has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. 12,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,003. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $105.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 16,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $111,771.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,984,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,358,982.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

