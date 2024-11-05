Mosaic (MOS) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Mosaic to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mosaic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.11.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

