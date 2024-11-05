Morgan Stanley Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $476.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $473.00 to $476.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $431.00 to $425.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.58.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $480.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.34 and a 200-day moving average of $466.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.45 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $341.90 and a 1 year high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total value of $1,086,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,728.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total value of $1,086,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,728.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,710 shares of company stock worth $3,298,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,567,184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,687,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,401,000,000 after buying an additional 2,176,218 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $277,317,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,655,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,676,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,479,011,000 after purchasing an additional 394,338 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

