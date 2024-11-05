Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE CC opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Chemours has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Chemours by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $1,471,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chemours by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

