Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 9.6% Lower This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $137.85 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00033636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,144,331,581 coins and its circulating supply is 915,633,699 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

