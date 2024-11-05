Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,491 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $68.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

