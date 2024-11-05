Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 63.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

