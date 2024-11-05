Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 14,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $375.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.21. The company has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $273.43 and a one year high of $388.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

