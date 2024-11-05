Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $200.82 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.42 and a twelve month high of $204.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.49 and its 200-day moving average is $164.96. The stock has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,890 shares of company stock worth $46,968,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

