Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 124 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $991.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $646.91 and a 12 month high of $1,032.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $942.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $853.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $995.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,194.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,061 shares of company stock worth $30,734,840. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.