ModivCare (MODV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. ModivCare has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.80). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ModivCare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ModivCare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. ModivCare has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, major shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 20,556 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $301,145.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,520,394 shares in the company, valued at $22,273,772.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired 168,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,173 over the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

