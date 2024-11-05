Modiv Industrial (MDV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Modiv Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Modiv Industrial Trading Down 1.3 %

MDV opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. Modiv Industrial has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

About Modiv Industrial

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is presently -145.57%.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

