Modiv Industrial (MDV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Modiv Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Modiv Industrial Trading Down 1.3 %
MDV opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. Modiv Industrial has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.11.
Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Modiv Industrial
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.