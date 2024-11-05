Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 6.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $14.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $44.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,364,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,519,000 after buying an additional 408,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $2,163,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

