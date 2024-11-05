Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 300 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $26,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 302,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.0 %

ORLY stock opened at $1,157.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,155.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1,085.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,221.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,407,347.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,333,966. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.