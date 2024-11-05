Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,300 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $19,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $54,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 154.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

FIS stock opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average is $79.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.