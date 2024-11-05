Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Humana by 81.8% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Leerink Partnrs cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.95.

Humana Stock Down 2.0 %

HUM stock opened at $255.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $527.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.11 and a 200-day moving average of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

