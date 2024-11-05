Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $16,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RCL opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $89.75 and a 1 year high of $214.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,059 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

