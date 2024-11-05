Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 203,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Centene by 15.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,435,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,063,000 after acquiring an additional 191,768 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centene by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
Centene Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE CNC opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.89. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.77 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.
