Mizuho Raises Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $113.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.64.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average is $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 340,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

