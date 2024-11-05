Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

MIRM stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 138,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,740. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

View Our Latest Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.