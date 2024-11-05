MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 46,110 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $221.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,142. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.60.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

