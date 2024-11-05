MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

GLD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.84. The company had a trading volume of 723,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,332. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $257.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

