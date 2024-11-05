MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 63 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.32. 570,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.